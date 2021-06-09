UN Security Council condemns killing of civilians in Burkina Faso.

UNITED NATIONS, June 9– The UN Security Council on Tuesday condemned last week’s attacks in Burkina Faso, in which more than 100 civilians, including children, were reportedly killed and others injured.

In a press statement, the members of the council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Burkina Faso.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and asked all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all states to act in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions. Xinhua