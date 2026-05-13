Tanzania expands Dar es Salaam port infrastructure to handle rising cargo volumes

DAR ES SALAAM, May 13 — The government of Tanzania is implementing major infrastructure projects to expand the capacity and efficiency of the port of Dar es Salaam as cargo volumes continue to rise, Minister of Transport Makame Mbarawa said on Wednesday.

Presenting the ministry’s budget proposals for the 2026/2027 financial year in parliament in Dodoma, Mbarawa said the government has taken firm measures to improve cargo handling and strengthen Tanzania’s position as a regional trade and logistics hub.

He noted that the government is advancing construction of a standard gauge railway (SGR) link to the port, alongside the development of the Malindi marshaling yard for loading cargo onto SGR freight trains.

Mbarawa said the government has also completed the construction of a cargo terminal in Morogoro, which will be connected to the SGR network at Morogoro station, adding that the 68,000-square-meter facility will have the capacity to handle 600 containers per day.

The terminal will serve cargo transported by road to various regions, including Iringa, Mbeya, Songwe, Ruvuma, and Dodoma, as well as neighboring countries such as Zambia and Malawi, he said.

The minister said cargo transportation from the Malindi area to the Morogoro cargo terminal through the SGR is expected to begin in June 2026.

Mbarawa further noted that the Tanzania Ports Authority has also begun constructing two new berths in the Malindi area of the port, which are expected to increase cargo-handling capacity by an additional three million tons annually.

The two berths are part of a broader plan to construct 10 new berths aimed at expanding the port’s capacity from the current 12 berths to 22, said the minister.

He added that the government is also expanding the Kurasini port extension to ease container congestion, with the facility expected to handle up to 700,000 containers annually once completed. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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