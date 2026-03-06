REJECT PERSONAL ATTACKS AND RETURN TO NATION-BUILDING

By Hosea Shishiveni

In recent weeks, the tone and direction of debate within the Parliament of Namibia have shifted from the substantive to the superficial, raising profound concerns among the citizens who look to this institution for leadership. Parliament is intended to be the ultimate arena of democratic engagement a space where our nation’s representatives confront the most pressing challenges of our time with intellectual maturity, evidence-based arguments, and actionable solutions. However, what many Namibians have witnessed instead is a troubling and regressionary pattern: the deliberate and repeated targeting of Honourable Dino Ballotti through personal attacks, rather than constructive engagement with his ideas or policy contributions.

This brand of politics is not only counterproductive; it is archaic. It belongs to an era of division and hostility that Namibia fought a long and bloody struggle to leave behind. To see it resurfacing within the halls of our legislature is a betrayal of the progress we have made as a sovereign, unified state.

Our country currently stands at a critical juncture, facing urgent socio-economic hurdles that require our collective focus. The economy remains under significant strain, youth unemployment continues to be a heavy burden for thousands of families, and communities across the country are crying out for leadership that prioritizes practical delivery over political theater. In such a demanding moment, Parliament should be the engine room of national progress. Instead, we see precious time and energy being squandered on character assassination and the pursuit of personal vendettas, while the issues that truly matter to the Namibian people remain unaddressed.

Political leaders across the spectrum must urgently recalibrate their approach and adhere to a fundamental principle of civil discourse: play the ball, not the person.

If a policy proposal is perceived as flawed, it should be challenged on its merits. If an argument lacks empirical evidence, it should be countered with superior data. However, when political discourse degenerates into attacks on an individual’s personality, identity, or background, the entire nation loses. This behavior weakens our institutions, distracts from the vital work of governance, and sends a damaging even dangerous message to younger generations about the nature of leadership and the limits of democratic disagreement.

My reflections on this matter are deeply anchored in a personal experience that remains etched in my soul a moment of national mourning that redefined my understanding of what it means to be Namibian.

I remember being overwhelmed with grief as I joined the thousands who lined the streets to bid farewell to our Founding Father, President Dr. Sam Nujoma. As we drove out of Independence Stadium, the atmosphere was heavy with the weight of history and sorrow. However, amidst that collective heartbreak, there was a quiet, undeniable sense of unity that transcended every traditional boundary. Along the road, people from every conceivable walk of life stood shoulder to shoulder, holding the Namibian flag high and waving with a reverence that spoke of a deep-seated love for this land.

I saw elders who had survived the darkest years of the liberation struggle, their faces weathered by time and sacrifice. I saw young professionals who represent the vibrant future of our republic. I saw workers, students, and mothers with infants on their backs all standing in silence as the casket of our leader passed just meters away.

But what struck me most profoundly was a sight that many might not have expected, yet it was the most beautiful testament to the Namibia we have built. Among the mourning crowd were young white people and their children, waving their flags with the same raw emotion as everyone else. Some of the children turned to their parents and clung to them, crying openly as the procession moved past. In their tears, there was no distinction of race or heritage; there was only the shared pain of a nation losing its father.

In that moment, as I looked at the casket of our Founding Father, I felt a dialogue within myself. I said: “This is the Namibia you are leaving us with the Namibia you fought for.”

Dr. Sam Nujoma did not merely bring us independence; he brought us together. He understood that the survival of a post-colonial state depended entirely on the project of National Reconciliation. He fought to ensure that the Namibia of tomorrow would not be a mirror of the segregated Namibia of yesterday. The scene I witnessed on that road was a realization of that dream a Namibia not divided by colour, tribe, language, or background, but bound together by a shared history, a shared grief, and a shared hope for the future.

This is precisely why the current tone of personal hostility in Parliament is so deeply unsettling. When leaders target an individual like Honourable Dino Ballotti in a manner that appears to focus on his personal identity rather than his legislative record, it risks reopening the very wounds that our Founding Father spent decades trying to heal. It threatens to dismantle the bridge of unity that so many sacrificed so much to build.

Let us be honest about the stakes. If some politicians believe that attacking an individual based on their background or race will garner them cheap popularity or “populist points,” they are severely underestimating the wisdom of the Namibian people. Our citizens are far more discerning than they are often given credit for. They can distinguish between principled political disagreement and opportunistic scapegoating (opportunism).

Honourable Ballotti has made visible contributions to our society, from community-driven initiatives to active engagement in national development debates. One may agree or disagree with his specific views that is the very essence of a healthy democracy but any attempt to erase his contributions through personal dehumanization will not succeed in swaying a public that values substance over vitriol.

The real crisis facing Namibia today is not the presence of any one individual in our legislature. The real crisis is an economy that is bleeding and in desperate need of a strategic mend. Businesses are shuttering, young graduates are searching in vain for the dignity of work, and rural communities are still waiting for basic infrastructure, clean water, and sustainable development. These are the realities that should be dominating the parliamentary agenda day and night.

What Namibia requires now are working systems built through shared effort and synergy. We need a collaborative environment where the government, opposition parties, the private sector, and civil society work in tandem to design solutions that strengthen our economic foundations and improve the livelihoods of every citizen. Economic recovery is not born of shouting across parliamentary benches; it is the product of policy innovation, strategic partnerships, and unwavering accountability.

Namibia needs lawmakers who will focus on: Strengthening diversified economic growth; Fostering an environment for entrepreneurship and job creation; Overhauling education to meet the demands of a modern economy; Modernizing our public institutions for efficiency; and Attracting foreign investment while fiercely protecting our national interests.

Namibia’s democracy is still young, but it has achieved the remarkable: the peaceful coexistence of a diverse population under one flag. This achievement is not a permanent fixture; it is a delicate balance that must be nurtured and protected. Hate speech, racial insinuations, and political bullying are the toxins that threaten this balance. We must reject them with the same vigor with which we once rejected colonial oppression.

Our leaders must lead by example. They must demonstrate that vigorous disagreement can and must coexist with mutual respect. Above all, they must remember that they serve the entire nation, not just a faction or a support base.

The image of those children on the road, united in their love for our Founding Father, remains the compass for our national direction. It reminds us that Namibia is stronger than the divisions some might try to exploit for temporary gain. That spirit of unity, displayed by ordinary citizens in their most vulnerable hour, must be the guiding light for our politics.

Namibia’s future will not be secured through anger or the destruction of personal character. It will be secured through the courage of cooperation and a shared commitment to progress. We call upon our lawmakers to rise to the occasion and honour the legacy of those who came before us. Let them debate with passion, let them challenge with rigour, but let them never forget the humanity of their colleagues or the unity of our people.

That is the Namibia we must protect. That is the Namibia our Founding Father left in our hands. Let us eradicate hate speech and turn our collective gaze toward the solutions that will build a prosperous nation for all.

Hosea Shishiveni is a Namibian scholar and researcher. He can be reached at hoseasn8@gmail.com

Post Views: 35