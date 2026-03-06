Trump says currently sending U.S. troops into Iran “waste of time”

WASHINGTON, March 6 — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that sending U.S. ground troops into Iran is a “waste of time,” suggesting that an invasion of the country is not an option at the moment.

“It’s a waste of time,” Trump said in a phone call with NBC News, adding that the pace and intensity of strikes will continue.

Regarding the possibility of a ground invasion by the United States, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday, “We are waiting for them because we are confident that we can confront them, and that would be a big disaster for them.”

He said Iran was fully ready for the ongoing conflict and is prepared for any other eventuality, even a ground invasion, as the country’s armed forces are ready for any scenario. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 47