Triumphant junior inline hockey girls bring gold

November 11, 2022

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, Nov. 11 –  The inline hockey world cup champions arrived from Argentina after beating the United States of America 9-1 to lift the trophy.

The golden girls were welcomed home by their families and friends as flowers and balloons were everywhere and it was a such happy sight to see Namibia being put on the map.

The captain of the girls Christine Rottcher said it had been a great opportunity to experience as Namibia was known as such a small country in the world that it is now known to achieve great things.

Due to Covid-19 the team had not been actively playing for three years but had been training and it has been the first time in three years coming together as the inline hockey national team.

And the training had paid off as they were busy with their education.

Further Rottcher said they are proud to have achieved this feat as a team as teamwork always wins.

Coach Brian said the world is changing and for a small team like Namibia to win means there is a change in the world and that it was time for Africa to move forward.

The coach said the girls will now prepare for the 2023 season and will start training in January.

Freddy Mwiya the Sports Commission administrator said this achievement for the team shows there is growth in the sport and it is now up to most towns like Swakopmund and Ongwediva to maintain the sports code and even if it is expensive, sponsors can come in to make the sports code grow.

A parent of one of the girls said the team has opened opportunities now that they have put Namibia on the map, getting the country recognition through the trophy.

