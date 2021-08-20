SuperSport unveils Exciting Paralympics Broadcast plans

Windhoek, 20 August – With the Tokyo Paralympics now just days away, SuperSport has unveiled exciting plans for the multi-sport parasports event.

With 22 sports to be accommodated, SuperSport will host over 380 hours of the Games on two dedicated channels (SuperSport Variety 2 and 3). These will feature live daily coverage from mornings through to late evening events, beginning August 24.

There will be a daily highlights package, to be broadcast every evening, with news and updates also featuring on SuperSport Blitz.

In addition, the SuperSport Grandstand channel will curate the best content at any single time, while directing viewers to events that may be broadcasting elsewhere simultaneously.

Paralympics coverage will also be extensively available on the DStv app across the continent and where Showmax Pro is available.

Archive content, magazine shows, highlights, and supplementary programming will also be available on Showmax, ensuring wall-to-wall coverage of the Games.

Unlike the Olympics, in which every event is produced for international television networks, not every event at the Paralympics is produced and available for broadcast.

However, SuperSport and Showmax will employ a “best endeavors” approach to bring as much of the action as possible to viewers back home with a slant towards events with an African flavor.

Traditionally, major Paralympic sports like athletics, swimming, basketball, tennis, and weightlifting receive the bulk of coverage, but SuperSport and Showmax will attempt to be even more inclusive.

