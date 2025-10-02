TotalEnergies, Shell, KAESO, Inspec and more, Headline the Namibia Energy Connect & Energy Trailblazer Awards 2025 in Windhoek

Windhoek, Namibia – 1 Oct — The Namibia Youth Energy Forum (NYEF) is proud to announce the Namibia Energy Connect & Energy Trailblazer Awards 2025, taking place from 04–05 November 2025 at Droombos, Windhoek.

Hosted by NYEF, under patronage of Office of First Spouse in Presidency Office, in strategic partnership with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), the Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA), and the Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme, in partnership with Bank BIC Namibia, this initiative highlights innovation,

leadership, and collaboration across the energy sector.

The programme will feature exhibitions, masterclasses, strategic roundtables, SME showcases, and the prestigious Energy Trailblazer Awards Gala.

Designed to celebrate outstanding contributions to Namibia’s energy sector, the Energy Trailblazer Awards will honor individuals, organizations, and institutions across more than 15 award categories, including innovation, leadership, renewable energy, mentorship, community impact, and women in energy.

A landmark moment at this year’s edition will be the official launch of the Youth Energy Fund, an initiative dedicated to supporting youth-led projects, strengthening entrepreneurship, and creating pathways into Namibia’s growing energy sector.

This Fund represents a long-term investment in building local content, capacity, and opportunities for young Namibians.

Speaking ahead of the event, Andreas Paulus, Director of NYEF, said: “Namibia Energy Connect & the Energy Trailblazer Awards is more than an event.

It is a national platform for empowerment, collaboration, and action. With the support of our partners, we are building a future where young Namibians are central to driving the country’s energy transition.”

The initiative is made possible through the partnership and support of key industry leaders and institutions, including TotalEnergies EP Namibia, Shell Upstream BV, KAESO Energy Services, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), Bank BIC Namibia, and many more.

These collaborations are vital in ensuring the event’s success by providing technical expertise, mentorship opportunities, and financial support to empower Namibia’s youth and SMEs to thrive in the energy sector.

