Trending Now
Home NationalCrime 8 suspects arrested in connection with rhinoceros poaching in Namibia
8 suspects arrested in connection with rhinoceros poaching in Namibia
Crime

8 suspects arrested in connection with rhinoceros poaching in Namibia

April 15, 2023

WINDHOEK, April 15  — Namibian authorities have arrested several suspects in connection with rhinoceros poaching incidents in the country’s Etosha National Park and surrounding areas, an official said Thursday.

At least eight suspects were apprehended during two separate operations, according to Romeo Muyunda, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

On April 6, two people suspected of illegally entering Etosha National Park to hunt rhinoceros were arrested during a mobile roadblock on the Tsumeb/Otavi road, Muyunda said, adding that two fresh rhinoceros horns were found in their possession and confiscated by law enforcement agencies.

In a separate incident, two suspects were arrested after being found in possession of a pair of rhinoceros horns on April 7. “Further investigation led to the arrest of four anti-poaching security personnel on a private farm in the Outjo District, who were suspected of having supplied the horns,” Muyunda said.

Investigations into both cases still continue, Muyunda said.

The ministry reiterated its call to members of the public to report suspected poaching incidents to the authorities.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 4
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rehoboth teen arrested for alleged drug possession released...

April 24, 2018

Estate lawyer charged with fraud appears before High...

September 21, 2018

Mariental man dies after being stabbed

July 27, 2018

Rehoboth attempted murder case postponed to September

July 5, 2018

Man strangles girlfriend, stashes body in shallow grave

February 12, 2018

Mariental teen denied bail for death of father

April 25, 2018

Case of four attempted murder accused postponed

May 8, 2018

Minor girl caught with cannabis at Khorixas

April 9, 2018

Jaw-breaking principal ordered to pay six cattle.

November 15, 2018

Police arrest hit and run driver at Walvis...

May 23, 2022