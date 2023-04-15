8 suspects arrested in connection with rhinoceros poaching in Namibia

WINDHOEK, April 15 — Namibian authorities have arrested several suspects in connection with rhinoceros poaching incidents in the country’s Etosha National Park and surrounding areas, an official said Thursday.

At least eight suspects were apprehended during two separate operations, according to Romeo Muyunda, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

On April 6, two people suspected of illegally entering Etosha National Park to hunt rhinoceros were arrested during a mobile roadblock on the Tsumeb/Otavi road, Muyunda said, adding that two fresh rhinoceros horns were found in their possession and confiscated by law enforcement agencies.

In a separate incident, two suspects were arrested after being found in possession of a pair of rhinoceros horns on April 7. “Further investigation led to the arrest of four anti-poaching security personnel on a private farm in the Outjo District, who were suspected of having supplied the horns,” Muyunda said.

Investigations into both cases still continue, Muyunda said.

The ministry reiterated its call to members of the public to report suspected poaching incidents to the authorities. (Xinhua)