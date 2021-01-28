Three minors Succumbed to food poison at Korokoko village.

Korokoko village, Jan 28 – – On Monday 25 January 2021 at Approximately 10h00 at Korokoko village Ndiyona district situated east of Kavango East Region, Namibian police at Ndiyona reported a food poison incident.

its alleged that the deceased ate food of Mahangu porridge and Cassava leaves known as “Mudika” suspected to have contained unknown poison substances to human consumption and died later at the hospitals.

The deceased body were identified by their biological mother to be that of Muyenga kandambo Namibian female 04 years old who died on Monday 25 January 2021 at about 11am upon arrival at Nyangana hospital, Muyenga Mukisi Namibian male 06 years oldwho died on the 26 January 2021 at about 02hr00 in Rundu state hospital and Muyenga Nyama Namibian female 02 years old died 27 January22021 at about 06hr00 in Rundu state hospital. Both were rushed by the family member to Nyangana hospital for medical attention when they started showing signs of food poison after eating the food.

The deceased were all living with their mother at korokoko village where the food was prepared by the deceased’s sister to feed everyone in the house which leads to the death of the deceased. The body of the deceased is in Nyangana and Rundu hospital mortuary for further police investigation to determine the cause of death which is still unknown at this stage.

Next of kin has been informed.

Inquest registered by the state as Per Detective Warrant Paulus Ndelimona Kapolo of Ndiyona Police Criminal Investigation Unit.

Inquest 02/2021 opened in Respect of the late Muyenga kandambo, Inquest 03/2021 opened in respect of the late Muyenga Mukisi and Inquest 04/2021 opened in respect of Muyenga Nyama.

While Muyenga Muronga Namibian male 11 years old of the same incident is still admitted in Rundu state hospital on stable condition.

NDN Reporter.