National
The very high price we pay for alcohol abuse
National

The very high price we pay for alcohol abuse

April 22, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

 OSHAKATI, 22 April 2022 – Within the past months, the price of food and alcohol has increased in inflation. At least for some consumers, the demand for alcoholic beverages may differ from the demand for most other consumer products because of the addictive nature of alcohol.

Can you understand going into a shop to buy a bottle of alcohol that costs so many dollars more than a combo of food? These are the things that are not making economic sense. Alcohol is a serious problem: a destroyer of homes, cause of criminal activities and motor accidents.

Alcohol prices were one-factor influencing alcohol consumption among youth and young adults because it was affordable. Alcohol has made youth do things that were not likely to have done. People have turned their time for mourning friends into parties where alcohol is being abused in the name of bidding farewell.

But some believe that the increase in the total price of alcohol can reduce drinking and driving, and its consequences, among all age groups. This will make people be more responsible and build a better nation. – Namibia Daily News

