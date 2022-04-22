Zelensky asks for help, heavy weapons from Portugal

Trending Now
April 22, 2022

LISBON, April 22 — Addressing the Portuguese parliament via video link, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called on Portugal to send “heavy weapons” and strengthen the sanctions on Russia.
“I am grateful for the opportunity in this difficult time because you know how we are feeling, fighting for our independence, but also our survival,” said Zelensky, referring to what Portugal experienced in history.
Zelensky’s 15-minute speech received a standing ovation in the parliament attended by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Antonio Costa.
The Portuguese president said that the speech of his Ukrainian counterpart “showed gratitude” to Portugal and “a very strong desire to integrate the European family.” (Xinhua)

