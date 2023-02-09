Trending Now
The Bank Windhoek Fistball League starts this weekend
Sports

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League starts this weekend

February 9, 2023

WINDHOEK, Feb. 9  —  The 2023 Bank Windhoek Fistball League will kick off this weekend in Swakopmund. The first fixtures of the league’s opening tournament will start on Saturday, 10 February 2023, with Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) as the hosts. Nine senior teams from three clubs and five Under 14 teams will fight for bragging rights this season.

The tournament will play games with two halves of 12 minutes each. Only the battle for third place and the final of the respective categories are scheduled to be three winning sets up to 11.

In Group A, the defending champion Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) 1 will meet club mates CFC 2 and CFC 3 as well as Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 3 and the defending champion of Category B, SFC 2.

In Group B, the record champion SKW 1 will compete against SFC 1, SKW 2 and SKW 4.

In the Category, A semi-final, the first from Group A plays against the second-placed from Group B and vice versa. The third and fourth-placed teams of the two groups will advance through to the semi-finals of Category B.

The host SFC has two Under 14 teams, while the capital-based club SKW has three youth teams.

Meanwhile, the men’s national squad met a few weeks ago for their third training camp, which was used as trials and preparation for the upcoming 2023 World Cup in Germany. “The final national team’s announcement was due this Saturday. However, the decision-makers pleaded with the Fistball Association of Namibia for more time as the level of performance of all the players is very similar. The next training camp is already scheduled towards the end of February 2023,” said the Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz.

