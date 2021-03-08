Argentine first division soccer league results.

BUENOS AIRES, March 8 -- Following are the Argentine Primera Division results on Sunday (home teams listed first): Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 7 Gimnasia 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Patronato 0 Union 1 Arsenal 0 Estudiantes 5 Playing on Saturday San Lorenzo 1 Huracan 1 Colon 2 Aldosivi 1 Lanus 2 Atletico Tucuman 1 Sarmiento 1 Talleres 1 Godoy Cruz 3 Platense 1 Played on Friday Central Cordoba 1 Banfield 1 Newell's 1 Independiente 2 Playing on Monday River Plate vs. Argentinos Juniors Playing on Wednesday Platense vs. Sarmiento Xinhua