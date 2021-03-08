International, Sports

Argentine first division soccer league results.

 

   BUENOS AIRES, March 8 -- Following are the Argentine Primera Division results on Sunday (home teams listed first):
   Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 7
   Gimnasia 1 Defensa y Justicia 1
   Patronato 0 Union 1
   Arsenal 0 Estudiantes 5
   Playing on Saturday
   San Lorenzo 1 Huracan 1
   Colon 2 Aldosivi 1
   Lanus 2 Atletico Tucuman 1
   Sarmiento 1 Talleres 1
   Godoy Cruz 3 Platense 1
   Played on Friday
   Central Cordoba 1 Banfield 1
   Newell's 1 Independiente 2
   Playing on Monday
   River Plate vs. Argentinos Juniors
   Playing on Wednesday
   Platense vs. Sarmiento
