Having a Financially Responsible Valentine’s Day

By Mignon du Preez

Valentine’s Day is a special day to celebrate love and affection, but it is also a suitable time to reflect on our finances.

It is important to prioritize your finances and avoid overspending on Valentine’s Day. “Instead, focus on creating meaningful and memorable experiences that do not put a strain on your budget says Mignon du Preez, Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive of Old Mutual.

Here are a few tips to help you stay on top of your finances this Valentine’s Day:

Set and stay within a budget

Decide how much you want to spend on gifts, dining out, or other activities. Sticking to a budget can help you avoid overspending and financial stress. “A budget is not about restricting what you can spend. It gives you permission to spend without guilt or regret,” Du Preez shares.

Get creative and reduce your expenses

Instead of buying expensive gifts, consider making something yourself or planning a special experience that does not cost much. Valentine’s Day should be about spending time with your loved ones, and not breaking the bank or your budget to impress people with money you do not really have. Instead, become creative to create memories that will last a lifetime. Plan a picnic in the park, learn something new together or even host a game night at home.

Create experiences not debt

Offer to plan a day trip, take a cooking class together, plan a fun adventure or even volunteer together for a compelling cause by focusing on making memories rather than buying gifts. You can show your love while also being mindful of your finances.

“Remember, the most important part of Valentine’s Day is spending time with loved ones, not how much you spend. Counting your pennies might not feel very romantic, but worrying about money, overspending, or even sinking into debt is not either. Have a happy and financially responsible Valentine’s Day!” Du Preez concludes.