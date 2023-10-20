Russian Su-27s prevent British aircraft from violating state border over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, Oct. 20 — Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled in response to an approach of three British military aircraft to Russia’s state border on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Russian airspace control systems detected three air targets over the Black Sea approaching the state border,” and two Su-27s were scrambled to identify the air targets and prevent a violation of the state border, the ministry said in a statement.

The targets were identified as an RC-135 reconnaissance plane and two Typhoon fighters of the British Air Force, the statement said.

As the Russian fighters approached, the foreign military aircraft made a U-turn from Russia’s state border, said the statement.

There was no violation of Russia’s state border, the statement noted, adding that the mission of the Russian fighters was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over international waters. (Xinhua)