Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Defense chiefs of AU troop-contributing countries meet in Uganda over Somalia
Defense chiefs of AU troop-contributing countries meet in Uganda over Somalia
Africa

Defense chiefs of AU troop-contributing countries meet in Uganda over Somalia

April 24, 2025

KAMPALA, April 24– The defense chiefs of countries contributing troops to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) are meeting in Uganda to discuss progress, troops repositioning and strategies for the stabilization of the Horn of African country.

The military chiefs from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda, and from Somalia, convened in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, on Wednesday.

The outcomes of the military chiefs’ meeting will be presented at a meeting of the ministers of defense and foreign affairs on Thursday, Henry Oryem Okello, Uganda’s state minister for foreign affairs in charge of international cooperation, told Xinhua by telephone.

“The defense chiefs are meeting to review the progress, evaluate the ongoing peace efforts and assess the strategies for the stabilization of Somalia,” said Okello.

The outcomes of the ministers’ meeting on Thursday will feed into a summit scheduled for Friday, he said. The summit was agreed upon during a recent visit of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Uganda, where he met with his host counterpart, President Yoweri Museveni.

According to the AU, AUSSOM faces a funding challenge of 90.4 million U.S. dollars to support military, police, civilian and operational components of its mission for the first half of this year.

Uganda was the first country to deploy AU peacekeepers in Somalia in March 2007, following a United Nations Security Council mandate authorizing the mission. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 19
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nigeria’s ruling party assures public of safety amid...

April 26, 2021

COVID-19 causes backslide in childhood disease inoculations: UN...

July 16, 2021

Rwanda hands over 19 rebels to Burundi as...

July 30, 2021

Scourge of human trafficking on verge of threatening...

April 21, 2019

Africa: Exploration, Exports and Alleviating Energy Poverty: Congolese...

August 24, 2021

Zambian elected President held a closed door meeting...

August 16, 2021

Namibia faces AFCON exit.

November 18, 2020

Grand funeral held for Zambia’s first president Kaunda

July 3, 2021

Cameroon troops kill 7 armed separatists in strife-hit...

October 6, 2018

UN General Assembly confirms appointment of Grynspan as...

June 12, 2021