Hundreds missing in southern Mongolia after heavy dust storm

ULAN BATOR, March 14 — At least 341 people, mostly nomadic herders, were missing after a heavy dust storm hit the southern Mongolian province of Dundgovi on Sunday, the provincial emergency management department reported.

A search operation for the missing is currently underway, the department said in a statement.

Heavy dust and snow storms have been pounding large parts of Mongolia since Friday night, and the wind speed has reached 18 to 34 meters per second in western, central and southern provinces of the country, according to the country’s National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring. (Xinhua)