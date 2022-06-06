Governor Sampofu reflects on activities in Zambezi during 2021/2022

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, June 6 – Zambezi governor, Lawrence Sampofu delivered his state of the region address in Katima Mulilo on Monday to report on activities carried out during the 2021/22 financial year.

The governor said that Zambezi received funding from the state for developmental purposes in different sectors, however, due to Covid-19, regional execution was below expectation despite some capital projects having been accomplished.

Among the issues addressed in the education and academics sector, six community hostels were constructed and several classrooms have been built and renovated. Caprivi Secondary School is in the final stages of renovation under the African Development Bank programme in an amount of about N$67 million.

There has been significant improvement in the 2021 regional academic performance. A total of 491 learners qualified for Namibia Senior Secondary Advanced Subsidiary (NSSCAS) in 2021 as compared to 244 in 2020. The improvement is attributed to the addition of two more schools to offer Advanced Subsidiary (AS) or Grade 12.

In the health sector, the construction of a 12-bed isolation unit was completed. With assistance from Bank of Namibia, oxygen supply has been expanded and an oxygen tank installed at the isolation ward with support from the University of Namibia. The Katima Mulilo District Hospital now has an intensive care (ICU) unit. And the construction of the Malengalenga PHC Clinic started at a cost of N$17 281 387.

In response to the national fight against the pandemic, the region has so far administered 8,471 or 13.4 % of first vaccinations and 4031 or 6.4% have received their second dose. A total of 779 have had their booster dose.

Under economic advancement, the governor reported the cargo volume handled by Namra through Katima Mulilo and Ngoma border posts recorded decreased revenue collections of N$77million. Import declarations were 15 900, while export declarations increased to 19 672.

In the agriculture sector, being a key player in the economics of the nation, he said an amount of N$ 1.4 million was allocated for the National Horticulture Support Programme and 63 farmers were subsidised. Under Poultry Value Chain the amount of N$357 000 was allocated to 34 farmers.

The NAMSIP project has certified 75 farmers who have been trained to plant mahangu and maize seeds in the region. The agriculture ministry also provided maize seeds and assisted with ploughing services to 30 households.

The Katima Mulilo Export Abattoir is gradually picking momentum to serve the plight of livestock farmers and 732 cattle were slaughtered translating into a financial injection of about N$4,3million into the region’s economy.

Where tourism is concerned, the Zambezi Tourism Forum is on board with reviving and putting the region’s tourist attractions on the map, while trade in forest products such as Devil’s Claw, honey and wood products continue to serve as an important income-generating activity.

The governor said under the Harambee Prosperity plan pillar 3 the region was able to advance its rural development by 18 projects which benefited the micro-finance and food security programmes, to the tune of N$538,462.

Involving youth progression, 25 young people were trained in computers, horticulture and tailoring.

Even though budgetary limitations hindered the sports sector, Zambezi athletes participated in two competitions sponsored by Athletics Namibia held in Swakopmund where they won five gold and two silver medals.

During the period under review, the regional office issued 4 036 birth certificates of which 2 261 were timely birth (age 0-1 year) and 1 775 late birth registrations (1 year and older). A total of 2 724 identity cards were produced and 794 deaths were recorded and issued with death certificates. – Namibia Daily News

