Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Tanzania renovates 2,000 km roads in national parks to brace for tourists influx
Tanzania renovates 2,000 km roads in national parks to brace for tourists influx
Africa

Tanzania renovates 2,000 km roads in national parks to brace for tourists influx

May 29, 2022

DAR ES SALAAM, May 29 — Tanzanian authorities have renovated 2,000 kilometres of roads in 22 national parks as the country braced for an influx of tourists following the slackening of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Sunday.
Francis Michael, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, said the renovation of the roads was financed by funds released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September 2021.
On Sept. 7, 2021, the IMF approved 567.25 million U.S. dollars in emergency financial assistance to support Tanzania’s efforts in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by addressing the urgent health, humanitarian, and economic costs.
In releasing the funds, the IMF said Tanzania’s economic outlook had deteriorated due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael said apart from the renovation of the roads, the government has also rehabilitated eight airstrips in national parks and other protected areas in the East African nation.
He told tourism stakeholders, including tour operators and hoteliers that the tourism sector in Tanzania is recovering fast after it was impacted by the pandemic.
According to official statistics, 1.4 million tourists visited Tanzania in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic that hugely affected the tourism industry.
Only 620,867 tourists visited the country in 2020, the year that the pandemic was first reported in Tanzania and across the world.  (Xinhua)

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 92
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Uganda launches largest solar power plant in East...

January 10, 2019

Kenya receives first batch of Johnson & Johnson...

September 4, 2021

Nigeria recaptures 114 inmates after jailbreak: official

September 14, 2021

Former S. African president Zuma ordered to pay...

November 10, 2018

Namibia’s main football stadium deemed unfit for international...

April 26, 2021

Four grave diggers killed by lightning strike in...

January 10, 2022

Geingob conveys Condolences to President of Ghana.

November 12, 2020

Somali leaders begin consultative talks to unlock electoral...

February 3, 2021

Rwanda ready to host Commonwealth leaders’ meeting: secretariat.

March 13, 2021

Botswana president encourages citizens to get vaccinated

July 22, 2021