Global Atomic Quiz 2023: Celebrating Knowledge, Unity, and Diversity

WINDHOEK, November 20 — On November 16, Rosatom unveiled the winners of the Global Atomic Quiz 2023, an international educational project conducted annually on World Science Day, November 10. Drawing over 10 thousand participants from more than 60 countries, including Armenia, Bangladesh, Hungary, Egypt, Myanmar, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and newcomers from African nations such as Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa, the quiz showcased global engagement and enthusiasm for atomic science.

In addition to the online component, the quiz took place at 17 physical venues worldwide, offering approximately 800 students and schoolchildren from various countries an opportunity to test their knowledge of atomic technologies. The questions, ranging in difficulty and scope, explored diverse applications of atomic science in everyday life, fostering a deeper understanding of its impact.

The format allowed participants to connect via international teleconferences, providing a unique collaborative experience. Experts commented on correct answers, enhancing the educational aspect of the quiz. Top scorers, 100 participants from various countries, were recognized and will receive distinctive gifts, including a sweatshirt adorned with unique atomic patches and a spacious tote bag featuring atomic prints.

A standout achievement this year was the participation and success of individuals from Ghana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, marking a notable representation from Africa on the global stage. Egypt secured a position in the top 5 among participating countries, with 14 quiz winners.

As anticipation builds for Global Atomic Quiz 2024, enthusiasts can hone their knowledge by exploring questions from previous years on the project’s website. Beyond a mere quiz, this initiative stands as a testament to Africa’s capacity to contribute significantly to the field of atomic science and technology on the global platform.

**Background:**

Global Atomic Quiz, launched in 2020, transcends a typical science quiz, evolving into a comprehensive global educational project. Covering the fundamentals of nuclear physics, emphasizing the role of nuclear technologies in daily life, and underscoring nuclear power’s contribution to environmental preservation, the quiz has garnered a diverse and extensive following. Available in 13 languages, the project received the Science for the World award at the IX Russian Fidelity to Science Prize ceremony in 2023. As Russia actively collaborates with foreign nations, especially in the nuclear sector, Rosatom and its divisions remain committed to fostering global cooperation and knowledge exchange.