Iran expresses “regrets” over death of Swiss diplomat

TEHRAN, May 5 — The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret on Wednesday over the recent death of a Swiss diplomat in the capital Tehran, official IRNA news agency reported.

According to the Iranian media reports, a senior official at the Swiss embassy in Tehran died on Tuesday after falling from the tower building where she lived.

The deceased person was a 51-year-old woman who served as the first secretary of the Swiss embassy, the reports said but did not identify her name.

The Iranian foreign ministry has followed up the matter through relevant legal authorities, including the police and the judiciary, said the spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, adding that “we are waiting for the results of investigations by the competent authorities over the cause of the accident.” (Xinhua)