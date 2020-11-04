MAJOR 1 leaves Police Custody

Self proclaimed Prophet Shepard Bushiri ( also known as Major 1) and his wife granted bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

“Bail is never to be viewed as a punishment or incentive. It is only a means to secure the accused attendance of the criminal proceedings. If bail is to be granted to an accused person it is never an indication that an accused is to be not found guilty or he or she is likely to be found guilty. If bail is denied it should never be interpreted as an accused person is going to be found guilty or found not guilty”. These were the remarks of the Magistrate.

Not enough evidence that the Bushiris were a flight risk was among the chief reasons why the Bushiris were granted bail by the Magistrate.

Shepard Bushiri (37) was granted bail of R 200 000 and his wife Mary Bushiri was also granted bail of R200 000.

Another accused Mudolo in the case was granted bail of R20 000.

Bail conditions imposed were as follows:

1) They must report to the nearest Police station every Monday and every Friday between 6am and 6pm until the case is finalised;

2) They are barred from travelling outside of the borders of South Africa until the case is finalised;

3) Their travelling documents are to remain in possession of the Investigating Officer until the case is finalised;

4) They are barred from applying for any travel documents until the case is finalised;

5) Not to intimidate or threaten any of the State witnesses directly or indirectly;

6) They are barred in their preachings or any platform to the Congregants or as well as to their followers to make threats to any State witnesses or Prosecutors or Investigating Officers of the case.

7) To hand over their original title deed of their common house valued R 5.5 million in Centurion to the National Prosecuting Authority Assets Forfeifure Unit on or before 05 November 2020 at 6pm at Pretoria Prosecuting Authority Building as a guarantee they will attend the rest of the criminal proceedings and should either of them abscond the house will be lost to the State.

The magistrate warned them that should they fail to adhere to the bail conditions their bail will be cancelled.

The Bushiris and other accused are charged with fraud, theft and money laundering involving a value of R100 million. The case was remanded to Friday, 06 November 2020 for another formal bail application of another accused in the matter.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info