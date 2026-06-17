Starmer voices support for Burnham to win by-election: media

LONDON, June 17– British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Wednesday he wanted Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to win the Makerfield by-election and have “a big role in government.”

Speaking to Sky News, Starmer said Burnham would be “a fantastic asset for our party and for the country” if he returned to parliament, adding: “I hope he wins in the by-election.”

“Our activists, our members, are up there campaigning for him,” he added. Asked whether he would bring Burnham into the cabinet, Starmer said he wanted Burnham to “have a big role in government.”

Dismissing calls for his stepping down, Starmer reaffirmed that he will “fight” leadership challenges and still intends to lead the party into the next general election.

Burnham is widely seen as a potential Labour leadership contender. He will stand in the by-election in the Makerfield constituency, northwest England, on Thursday.

If elected, he will represent Makerfield in Britain’s House of Commons. To launch a leadership contest, he is required to have the support of 81 Labour members of parliament.

Burnham said during a television debate earlier this month that he would seek to enter any potential Labour leadership contest, should he win the by-election. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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