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St. Petersburg under massive drone attack
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St. Petersburg under massive drone attack

June 6, 2026

MOSCOW, June 6– St. Petersburg came under a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said on his Max channel.

“On the morning of June 6, St. Petersburg came under a large-scale attack by military unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defense systems are operating. In accordance with the recommendations of the Operational Command, I ask St. Petersburg residents to remain in their homes and not to go outside,” the governor said.

Residents of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region have been reporting hearing powerful sonic impacts resembling explosions since early Saturday morning.

According to the governor of the Leningrad region, which surrounds St. Petersburg, 86 UAVs had been shot down by Saturday morning.

No casualties or damage to infrastructure have been reported.

The attack marks the second major drone assault on St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region since the start of this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which concludes on Saturday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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