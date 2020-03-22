Beijing reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 22-- Beijing reported 13 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from other countries on Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases in the capital fo 97, local health authority said. Five of the new cases reported Saturday were from Britain, five from Spain, two from France and one from Austria, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission. No new confirmed reports of indigenous COVID-19 infections were reported Saturday in Beijing, marking the 15th day in a row of zero report. By Saturday, Beijing had reported a total of 512 confirmed cases. Of them, 398 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. Eight people had died of the disease, according to the commission. Xinhua