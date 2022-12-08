Hazard retires from international football

DOHA, Dec. 7 — Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard has retired from international football after the team’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 31-year-old was capped 126 times for the European team and scored 33 goals over an international career that spanned more than 14 years.

“A page turns today,” said the Real Madrid player in a social media post. “Thank you for your love [and] for your unparalleled support.”

“Thank you for all this happiness since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.”

Hazard, whose contract with Real Madrid expires in 2024, was a part of Belgium’s so-called golden generation that reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The team failed to impress in Qatar, missing a berth in the tournament’s knockout stage after finishing third in their group behind Morocco and Croatia. (Xinhua)