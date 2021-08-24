Angola to implement Strategic Food Reserve Program to curb price hike

LUANDA, August 24 — Angola on Monday said it will implement a Strategic Food Reserve Program from September with an aim to contain the price hike of basic food products.

The program will take into account international prices variations, especially of basic food products, whose variation does not depend on the Angolan economy nor the government, according to Minister of Industry and Commerce Victor Fernandes.

Fernandes said that the program is expected to help maintain prices of food products at reasonable levels, starting from October this year. (Xinhua)