Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Angola to implement Strategic Food Reserve Program to curb price hike
Angola to implement Strategic Food Reserve Program to curb price hike
Africa

Angola to implement Strategic Food Reserve Program to curb price hike

written by Paulina Meke August 24, 2021

LUANDA, August 24 — Angola on Monday said it will implement a Strategic Food Reserve Program from September with an aim to contain the price hike of basic food products.
The program will take into account international prices variations, especially of basic food products, whose variation does not depend on the Angolan economy nor the government, according to Minister of Industry and Commerce Victor Fernandes.
Fernandes said that the program is expected to help maintain prices of food products at reasonable levels, starting from October this year. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

5.4-magnitude quake hits 76km NNW of Khorixas, Namibia...

April 6, 2021

Feature: China-funded projects, investments transforming Zambian lives

July 24, 2021

AU urges concerted efforts against hate speech, xenophobia...

April 7, 2019

Botswana calls on U.S. to assist with COVID-19...

August 4, 2021

Zimbabwe locks down central city amid COVID-19 variant...

May 22, 2021

South Africa arrests 13 poachers.

November 28, 2020

South Africa ranked top global location for business...

April 12, 2021

Rwanda auctions commercial real estate of exiled tycoon

September 27, 2017

Zambia engages private sector to ramp up COVID-19...

May 1, 2021

Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.34 mln: Africa CDC.

April 12, 2021