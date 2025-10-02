Trending Now
SOKE Expands to Namibia: A Celebration of Africa Comes to Windhoek

October 2, 2025

Windhoek, Namibia — 2 October 2025 — The cultural showcase SOKE is set to make its debut in Namibia on Saturday, 1 November 2025, at Pequena, Windhoek. Running from 1 PM to 10 PM, the event is curated by Untamed Authority and continues its mission of celebrating Africa in all its vibrancy, artistry, and diversity.

Having established itself as a sought-after cultural experience across the continent — with successful editions in South Africa (Johannesburg, Cape Town, Limpopo), Zimbabwe (Harare, Bulawayo), and Botswana Gaborone) — SOKE now brings its unique blend of music, fashion, art, and food to Namibia for the very first time.

With performances, cultural activations, and an atmosphere designed to immerse audiences in Africa’s heartbeat, SOKE offers more than entertainment — it is a bold tribute to the continent’s creativity and heritage.

Tickets for the event are available now at Webtickets, and the dress code is “A Touch of Africa”, encouraging guests to express themselves with African-inspired style.

“SOKE has always been about creating spaces where Africa is celebrated unapologetically,” says the Untamed Authority team. “We are thrilled to bring this experience to Windhoek and look forward to sharing it with Namibian audiences.”

