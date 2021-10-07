National FIFA tells NFA to sort out their football politics. October 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp Gmail Facebook MessengerWindhoek, Oct 7– in a letter send out to Namibia Football Association Governing body has instructed the leadership to sort the infighting and let football prevail in the country. mrobert@namibiadailynews.info Post Views: 61 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp Gmail Facebook Messenger 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Paulina Meke previous post Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to hold a series of biblical book Revelation weekly Seminars. next post GIPF takes member education to Omaheke Region You may also like Sudan’s opposition demands transfer of power to civilian... April 13, 2019 Ugandan president sworn in for new term May 12, 2021 MTC LAUNCHES NEW DATA SHARING SERVICES WITH “TAAMBA... February 17, 2020 China stresses Palestinian views as Trump unveils Middle... January 29, 2020 Sudan rejects sabotage amid calls for protests against... January 8, 2018 Mensah elected as NRU presiden April 9, 2018 Ruguru Investments Donates Funds to KWRC Basket Account. May 21, 2021 Namibia reveals athletes for Tokyo Olympics April 14, 2021 Freeport strategy not enough to tackle UK’s regional... February 11, 2020 Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) settles its first... September 22, 2020