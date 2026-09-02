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Nigerien army “neutralizes” 17 mercenaries in nationwide operations
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Nigerien army “neutralizes” 17 mercenaries in nationwide operations

September 2, 2026

NIAMEY, Sept. 2 — Niger’s Defense and Security Forces “neutralized” at least 17 mercenaries in operations across the country in the second half of August, the Nigerien Press Agency reported Tuesday.

According to an army news bulletin broadcast on national television, the operations also led to the arrest of dozens of terrorists and dealt a blow to the supply networks of the mercenaries. Several convoys were intercepted, and food and fuel supplies, as well as large quantities of weapons and military equipment, were seized.

The bulletin said specialized military engineering teams detected and destroyed 14 improvised explosive devices during the period, preventing potential threats to troops and civilians.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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