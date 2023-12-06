Russia and Bangladesh Cement Nuclear Ties with Rooppur NPP Fuel Delivery Ceremony

Staff Reporter

DHAKA, December 6 — The official ceremony commemorating the delivery of the initial batch of nuclear fuel took place at the construction site of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The Rooppur NPP, constructed under the supervision of the Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division, welcomed esteemed participants, including Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who joined the ceremony via video conference. This significant event marked the formal recognition of the Rooppur NPP as a nuclear facility within Bangladesh.

Present at the construction site were key figures such as Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom State Corporation, and Architect Yeafesh Osman, the Minister of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, alongside other distinguished guests.

During the ceremony, the leaders of both nations symbolically granted permission for the delivery of nuclear fuel to the NPP construction site. Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom’s Director General, presented a certificate to Minister Yeafesh Osman, confirming the delivery of fuel in adherence to all safety standards and requirements. The nuclear fuel for the Rooppur NPP was produced in Russia at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant (NCCP), an enterprise under Rosatom’s Fuel Division. The entire manufacturing and transportation process was conducted under the active guidance and supervision of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA).

Director General Alexey Likhachev remarked, “This day marks a new stage in the development of Russian-Bangladeshi relations. After the delivery of nuclear fuel, the Rooppur NPP attained the status of a nuclear facility, and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is recognized as a country possessing peaceful nuclear technologies. For Rosatom, it is a great honor to implement a project that will ensure a stable power supply and contribute to preserving the unique nature of Bangladesh for future generations.”

Architect Yeafesh Osman, Minister for Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We’ve been waiting for this special moment for a long time. It is a celebration not only for the people of the Pabna district but also for the entire nation. On October 5, we received the fuel delivery certificate, which itself speaks about our achievements as a nation. Bangladeshi people are vibrant and colourful, and we are going to celebrate it in a very colourful manner. The entire nation is in a festive mood.”

