Trending Now
Home NationalWildlife LAC Announces Winners of Wildlife Crime Comic Competition 2023
LAC Announces Winners of Wildlife Crime Comic Competition 2023
Wildlife

LAC Announces Winners of Wildlife Crime Comic Competition 2023

December 6, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 6 — The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) has unveiled the victors of its 2023 Wildlife Crime Comic Competition, a campaign designed to instil awareness of environmental protection among Namibian schoolchildren.

Ontana Combined School in the Oshikoto Region claimed the top spot with their comic, “Water Smuggling: The Borehole Water Business Councillor,” crafted by Naftal Amupolo. The school was awarded an impressive grand prize of N$30,000 in kind.

Onguti Senior Secondary School, also hailing from the Oshikoto Region, secured second place with their comic titled “Illegal Fishing,” skillfully produced by Edward David and Johannes Jonas. They earned a commendable N$15,000 in kind.

Delta Secondary School Windhoek, representing the Khomas Region, clinched the third spot as their EcoClub presented a comic entitled “Save the Pangolins.” The school was granted N$5,000 in kind.

Expressing her delight, LAC Director Ms. Toni Hancox praised the exceptional quality of the entries, highlighting a substantial improvement from the previous year. She commended the participating schools and expressed optimism for the continuation of the competition in the future.

This year, the LAC actively encouraged schools nationwide to join the competition, resulting in a total of 53 submissions from 28 schools spanning 10 regions. The comics addressed a diverse array of environmental issues, including poaching, illegal wildlife trade, illegal fishing, pollution, and deforestation.

Winning entries were meticulously chosen based on criteria such as originality, artistic merit, character development, storyline, and the incorporation of legal elements. The public can view the captivating comics on the LAC’s website at www.lac.org.na.

The LAC extends sincere gratitude to Bread for the World (BfdW) for their funding support for the competition and expresses appreciation to the participating schools for cultivating a passion for environmental protection among their students.

Post Views: 114
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibian cheetah falls ill in India

January 27, 2023

272 seals rescued in Namibia conservation efforts in...

July 15, 2022

Namibia records 18 poaching cases this year

May 14, 2019

Russia and Zimbabwe signed a Memorandum of Understanding...

September 21, 2021

24 elephant tusks seized in undercover operation in...

November 27, 2023

Namibian Cheetah Oban Roams Out of Kuno National...

April 7, 2023

African Elephant Coalition urges Japan to close ivory...

June 17, 2019

Six lions found dead in conservancy

October 10, 2021

May 24, 2019

55 rhinos, 2 elephants poached in Namibia since...

October 5, 2022
Make your brand stand out!



100% secure your website.