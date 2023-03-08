Trending Now
Home InternationalENERGY Power cuts take a toll on South African economy, Q4 GDP declines by 1.3%
Power cuts take a toll on South African economy, Q4 GDP declines by 1.3%
ENERGY

Power cuts take a toll on South African economy, Q4 GDP declines by 1.3%

March 8, 2023

Johannesburg, March 8 — South Africa’s economy contracted by 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, a much steeper decline than the anticipated 0.4%. Analysts attribute the downturn to rolling blackouts that disrupted businesses and hiked production costs. Only two days during the quarter were blackout-free, which impacted productivity and took a significant toll on several industries. The agriculture and mining sectors were hit the hardest, contracting by over 3%.

While the South African economy expanded by 2% throughout the year, it still falls far below the 5 to 6% target that economists believe is required to make a meaningful impact on the country’s 33% unemployment rate. These numbers have dealt a significant blow to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, which has been working hard to reinvigorate the country’s economy since taking office in 2018.

Rolling blackouts, or “load shedding,” have been a persistent issue in South Africa, impacting individuals and businesses alike. The country’s power utility, Eskom, has struggled with operational and financial challenges, making it difficult to keep up with the country’s growing demand for energy. This issue has led to multiple credit downgrades and hampered the country’s ability to attract foreign investment.

The government is now being pressured to implement new measures to prevent future blackouts, as well as provide support to businesses impacted by the outages. Despite these challenges, there are still glimmers of hope for the South African economy. The government has implemented numerous reforms to improve the country’s business environment and attract foreign investment, and some sectors, such as tourism, have shown signs of recovery.

However, until the power issues are resolved, the economy will likely continue to struggle, impacting both businesses and individuals across the country.  – BBC News

Post Views: 40
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Monjasa Joins as Bronze Sponsor of Africa Oil...

August 27, 2022

African Energy Week Announces 2023 Dates – Road...

November 15, 2022

Carbon markets present great opportunity for Africa: UN...

February 17, 2023

African Development Bank Optimistic about Economic Prospects for...

August 25, 2022

Tanzania plans to generate 200MW from geothermal energy...

April 18, 2022

New EU sanctions against Russia to include energy,...

April 6, 2022

Rystad Energy, African Energy Chamber (AEC) Webinar Explores...

October 18, 2022

Hawilti to Moderate Highly-Anticipated Prospects Forum at Africa...

September 30, 2022

Addressing Energy Poverty and the Case for Coal...

April 25, 2022

Monjasa to Return to Africa Oil Week

September 28, 2022

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by