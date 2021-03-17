President Geingob to Launch the HPP2.

Windhoek, Mar 17 – – President Geingob will tomorrow announce the Harambee Prosperity Plan part 2, this was announced by the presidency in a media invite today.

Harrambee Prosperity Plan part 2 lays out Geingob’s administration focus in his 2rd and last term as the President of the Republic of Namibia for the next 5 years until his term ends in 2025.

Minister of Finance Iipumbu Shiimi also announced that the president will launch HPP2 tomorrow, he made this announcement during the tabling of National budget this afternoon.

NDN Reporter