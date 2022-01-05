President Geingob Extends Condolences to the Family of the late Shikongo.

Windhoek, Jan 5 – -The President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency, Dr. Hage G. Geingob

extends condolences to the family of the late Comrade Ester Lucia Shikongo who passed away on 25 December 2021, at the age of 80 years.

In his message of condolences, President Hage G. Geingob says:

“I have learned with sadness about the passing of Comrade Ester Lucia Shikongo. Late Comrade Ester Lucia Shikongo participated in the Namibian liberation struggle activities in the early 1960s.

Comrade Shikongo joined SWAPO in August 1964 at the age of 22 and worked as a liaison person between the liberation stalwarts, Comrade Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, Eliaser Tuhadeleni, Mzee Kaukungwa, Nathaniel Maxwilili and others. Following the arrest of Comrade Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, Comrade Ester Lucia Shikongo was interrogated and harassed by the South African colonial authorities.

Comrade Shikongo wholeheartedly devoted her life to the liberation struggle and worked alongside Comrades Marco Hausiku, Jeremia Nambinga, Charles Tjitenda, Daniel Tjongarero and Immanuel Ngatjizeko, and other Comrades. Comrade Shikongo also played a key role in the reintegration of Namibians who were returning from exile in 1989.

After Independence, Comrade Shikongo served as SWAPO Party Coordinator for Nduuvu Ya Nangolo Branch and also as the SWAPO Party Coordinator for Katutura East. The late Ester Lucia Shikongo will be remembered for her bravery and heroic deeds as part of her contribution to the development of Namibia. On behalf of the People and Government of the Republic of Namibia, I wish to extend sincere condolences to the children, the entire bereaved family, Comrades, and friends.”

May the Soul of the Late Ester Lucia Shikongo Rest in Eternal Peace.

NDN Staff Reporter