Renowned Medical Doctor, Esperance Luvindao listed in 8th Edition of Forbes 30 Under 30 List

June 6, 2022

Windhoek, June 6 – On 3 June 2022 the Forbes 30 under 30 lists were officially released to the public. For this year, renowned Namibian Medical Doctor, Esperance Luvindao who recently was awarded the Queen’s Point of Light Award 2022 made it to the list.

A precursor to the announcement of the list was the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Summit in Botswana where the likes of Patrice Motsepe, President of Botswana; His Excellency Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi and many others including renowned African comedian Elsa Majimbo were in attendance.

Taking to her social media Dr Luvindao was emotional and struggled to express what the award meant to her and her team. “I don’t think anything can adequately describe this moment!!! I am overwhelmed and am still taking it all in. I’m pinching myself every second! Is this even real? After all the long days, sleepless nights and moments of self doubt thinking that this work was only impacting a few and not nearly enough people? When I got the call, I shed tears. So, the work we do daily to make sure one or two people get access to better Healthcare makes a difference”, said Dr Luvindao.

Dr Luvindao is well known for all things health. Her initiative: One Step At A Time focuses on free medical advice, mass health education, mass sexual and reproductive health education systems, and others to ensure quality healthcare. When asked about her plans for Healthcare in Africa Dr Luvindao states, “THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING!!!”

 

About Dr Esperance Luvindao

Dr Esperance Luvindao is a Medical Doctor from the University of Namibia, with an MBA in Healthcare Management, a health advocate, Speaker and Public Speaking Coach and Poet.

 

