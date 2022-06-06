Capricorn Group brings hope and warmth to Hope Village this Winter

WINDHOEK, June 6 — As the nation gears up for a chilly winter, Capricorn Group employees have once again stepped out into the community to create lasting positive change this winter. Friday, 3 June 2022 saw 45 Capricorn Group employees, in their role as Changemakers, warming the hearts of over 70 Children and caretakers at the Hope Village in the Goreangab community, with a donation of over 90 blankets, 100 socks, beanies, scarves, gloves, toiletries and nappies, while also lending a helping hand to the upgrading of the centre. The Bank Windhoek Managing Director, Baronice Hans and members of her Executive Management Team joined the Changemakers to show their support to the Hope Village.

The group of Changemakers painted two baby rooms, and a jungle gym organised and tidied rooms, and served hearty meals whilst interacting with some of the children residing at the centre. It was a day filled with much fun and laughter, as Changemakers painted away and shared special moments with the children at the centre through a variety of activities and games. Prior to the outreach at Hope Village, Capricorn Group employees donated blankets, socks, beanies, gloves and nappies, as part of the Group’s internal Changemaker Winter Drive.

“We are happy that every singly child at Hope Village has received a new blanket for the winter, amongst other things, and it’s all thanks to the generosity of our employees. We are proud to provide opportunities for our employees to be changemakers in the community and to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate.” Marlize Horn, Group Executive, Brand & Corporate Affairs of Capricorn Group.

Hope Village, located in Goreangab, Katutura, is a loving and caring home for orphans, vulnerable, abandoned and children infected and/or affected with HIV/Aids. In Hope Village homes, basic needs including food, protection and accommodation are met in a secure environment surrounded by love and affection. Hope Village accommodates 80 children from the ages of 9 months old to 27 years old.

Capricorn Group is committed to its brand promise of being Connectors of Positive Change and will continuously identify opportunities to make a difference in our communities to ensure that the impact is long-lasting.

