Women’s soccer star Morgan returns to US after Spurs spell.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22 -- U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan announced on Monday that she would leave English Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur and return to Orlando Pride for the 2021 season. "I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family," Morgan said in a statement. "From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. "Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special," said Morgan, who did not disclose a specific reason for leaving. The 31-year-old managed to play five times for the London club and scored twice as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May. In October, she said she didn't see herself staying in England for the long term. "I think that after pregnancy, I need to get as many games as possible leading to 2021 knowing that the Olympics will hopefully be on next year," she said. Xinhua