MVA Fund records increase in roadside fatalities

WINDHOEK, OCT 3 – The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund’s latest statistics have revealed a rise in fatilities during the period 1 January – 31 August for the years 2020 and 2021. Namibia’s latest comparative roadside statistics saw fatalities rise by 21%.
Mona-Liza Garises, Head Corporate Communication for the Fund in a statement said the data was collected by the MVA Fund Emergency Call Centre adding that fatalities have risen from 266 to 322 for the period under review.
Moreover, crashes were up by 13% to a total of 1927 from 1702, while injuries also went up from 2976 to 3404 – representing a 14% increase. – musa@namibiadailynews.info