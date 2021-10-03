MVA Fund records increase in roadside fatalities

WINDHOEK, OCT 3 – The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund’s latest statistics have revealed a rise in fatilities during the period 1 January – 31 August for the years 2020 and 2021. Namibia’s latest comparative roadside statistics saw fatalities rise by 21%.

Mona-Liza Garises, Head Corporate Communication for the Fund in a statement said the data was collected by the MVA Fund Emergency Call Centre adding that fatalities have risen from 266 to 322 for the period under review.