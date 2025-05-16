Real Madrid Foundation to conduct youth football clinics in Namibia

WINDHOEK, May 16 — The Real Madrid Foundation will conduct football clinics in Namibia in May 2025, aiming to train more than 1,000 learners and 150 teachers across four regions, officials announced on Friday.

Scheduled for May 19 to 23, the first round of clinics will take place in Katima Mulilo in the northeastern Zambezi Region. The second set will follow from May 26 to 30 in Nkurenkuru, located in the Kavango West Region, according to a statement from the Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU).

The program is part of the foundation’s global outreach, which currently operates in several countries and reaches more than 40,000 participants.

“The 2025 football clinics will target learners and teachers in the Zambezi, Kavango West, Hardap and Omusati regions,” the union said.

Training sessions will be conducted by Real Madrid Foundation coaches alongside local coaches, using the foundation’s official methodology, the NSSU said.

The sessions will focus on developing fundamental football skills and instilling core values in young players. The initiative is implemented through the NSSU in partnership with the Namibian Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and is facilitated by the Embassy of Spain in Namibia. (Xinhua)