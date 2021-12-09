Newcastle at Anfield Over the Weekend

WINDHOEK, DEC 9 – This midweek round of Premier League action is full of tasty fixtures, with the clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on the evening of Thursday 16 December perhaps the most intriguing. These two teams have produced thrilling clashes in the past – most notably two 4-3 games in the 1990s that are iconic in English football history – but this meeting will be more about survival for the Magpies.

They have new owners and massive financial muscle, as well as a new manager in Eddie Howe, but they are miles behind the standard set by teams such as the Reds and will need to play above themselves if they are to lay a glove on Jurgen Klopp’s charges.

“We have to keep going with this and concede less goals and I am sure we will win more games,” said Newcastle attacker Allan Saint-Maximin. “Now we have more shots and chances to score and I scored. I hope to do the same, make assists and goals, because that is the only way to help my team.

“It is an improvement because we had a lot of shots, more than the last games. We improve but we still concede too many goals. We have to do everything to concede fewer goals and score when we have a chance.”

The midweek also features Brentford looking to claim a major scalp at their home ground when they welcome Manchester United to West London on Tuesday, the same day that Manchester City will welcome Leeds United, as Pep Guardiola pits his tactical wits against one of his coaching idols, Marcelo Bielsa.

Wednesday is headlined by a London derby between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, while Thursday – aside from the Liverpool v Newcastle match – also features Leicester City hosting Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea welcoming Everton to Goodison Park.

“Listen, I am in the best place possible at this moment. I am a happy coach. I am a happy person. In the moment, it’s perfect. That’s what I try to transmit and maybe what everybody feels,” said Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. “I am in the right place and the right spot.”

Premier League broadcast details, 14-16 December 2021

All times CAT

Tuesday 14 December

21:30: Brentford v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

21:45: Norwich City v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Manchester City v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Wednesday 15 December

21:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:30: Burnley v Watford – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

21:30: Crystal Palace v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport PSL

22:00: Arsenal v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Thursday 16 December

21:30: Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:45: Chelsea v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Liverpool v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

MultiChoice Namibia