Displacement in Yemen alarmingly surges past 46,000 amid escalating fighting: IOM chief

GENEVA, Sept. 11– At least 46,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since fighting escalated last week, and the number is alarmingly rising by the hour, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday.

“Families are being forced to flee for the second or third time in this conflict, with almost nothing left,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope in a press release. “As fighting spreads, reaching people with lifesaving assistance is becoming harder. We urgently need safe, unimpeded access.”

She called on all parties to the conflict to guarantee safe humanitarian access and to protect civilians, aid workers and assets on the ground.

The figure spans the West Coast and Taiz governorates recently, and continues to climb. Overnight, large numbers of people were reportedly seen leaving Mokha city with their belongings. IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team is working to establish updated figures to inform the humanitarian system and its lifesaving response, though communication with affected areas remains highly challenging due to widespread telecommunications disruptions.

New arrivals are being reported in Lahj and Aden governorates; reports also indicate people are moving north towards Ibb. Entire villages are reported to have emptied in Maqbanah, Jabal Habashi and Al Ma’afer as clashes moved closer to populated areas. The Mokha-Taiz road, a key supply route, has reportedly been cut, and host communities in the region are under growing strain.

Yemen’s conflict began in late 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

The latest advances mark a major battlefield shift along Yemen’s western coast amid one of the sharpest escalations since a UN-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted major hostilities. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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