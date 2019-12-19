Namibia warns public, tourists against littering

WINDHOEK, Dec. 19-- Namibian Ministry of Environment and Tourism on Wednesday called on both the public and holiday makers to observe littering rules in a bid to protect the environment. "Litter and irresponsible waste disposal can contaminate the soil, air and water with toxins, chemicals and disease-causing bacterial agents," Minister of Environment and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta said. He stressed that littering is one of the most visible and persistent environmental issues facing Namibia and costs the country a substantial amount of resources every year to clean up and repair the damages to the environment. "The ministry further calls upon members of the public not to relent this festive season but to rather remain vigilant and report wildlife crimes such as poaching and illegal possession of wildlife products," said the minister. Shifeta said that considering that this is the holiday season, poachers may view it as the right time to commit crimes. However, the public should be reassured that measures have been put in place to ensure that our national parks and other conservation areas are sufficiently guarded, he added. "Both ground and aerial patrols are being carried throughout the festive season," he said. "Poaching and littering have a negative impact on Namibia's natural environment, which is a key driver of our tourism industry and a source of our livelihoods for many communities." Xinhau