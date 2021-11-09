Gala sets new relay records.

Windhoek, Nov 9–The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala, which took place over the weekend in Windhoek, saw two new relay records. Juliette Senekal, Ernst Jansen, Mikayla Geyser, and James Langford registered a new 11 to 12 Years 400 metres Freestyle Relay record at 4:50.97. Chloe Rossouw, Oliver Durand, Ariana Naukosho, and Robin Engelhard set a new Mixed record in the 13 to 14 Years 400 metre Freestyle Relay with a time of 4:19.18.

Hosted at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek, 123 swimmers from Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, and Phoenix Swimming Academy participated in the Gala. The swimmers battled it out in 737 events. “It was a huge success with children and adults competing together,” said the Namibia Swimming Federation’s (NASFED) Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara. “Conditions were hot but perfect. With the water still a little on the cool side, the swimmers were both happy for the heat when they were done.”

The swimming gathering is sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by NASFED. “Thank you again to our sponsors, Bank Windhoek, for making sure that we host another successful Gala. It is an absolute pleasure working with the Bank,” said McNamara.

The third Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala will take place on Friday, 26 and Saturday, 27 November 2021, at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info