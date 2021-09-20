WEEKEND SERIOUS CRIME / INCIDENTS REPORT: 17 – 19 SEPTEMBER 2021

Aroab: Stock Theft – On Friday, 17 September 2021 at about 18:19 at farm Streidam no: 274 Aroab District. It is alleged that two suspects both 26 years of age removed 2× sheep (Dorper) from the grazing field and slaughtered them without the owner’s consent. The total value is N$5000.00 and the suspects were arrested and will be charged and appear in court on Monday, 20 September 2021 at Keetmanshoop. Police investigation continues.

Swakopmund: Theft – On Friday, 17 September 2021 at about 13:00. It is alleged that G4s security guard booked out money from Bank Windhoek in Swakopmund for the purpose of loading it at various Bank Windhoek ATMs. It is further alleged that one of the security guards who was left behind in the cash-in-transit vehicle with one cash box containing N$300 000.00 disappeared with it while the other security guards went to load the Ocean View ATM. The suspect is known and a manhunt is on to apprehend him and to recover the money. Police investigation continues.

Oshakati Inquest. On Saturday, 18 September 2021 at around 11h21. Oshuulo village. It is alleged that Nuuyoma Risto a 45 years old Namibian male fell off at +- 3m Palm tree and died at the spot. Next of kin were informed. The body is transported to the Oshakati mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted in order to determine the actual cause of death.

Walvis Bay Inquest (Suicide by hanging). On Saturday, 18 September 2021 at about 07:00. A lifeless body of Haihambo Tomas Heita Ndatunga, a 25-years-old Namibia male was discovered hanging on a wire that was tied on a pole, at Guano Island, Walvis Bay area. The deceased was last seen on Friday (17/09/2021) between 20h00 and 21h00. No suicide note was found on the deceased and no foul play is suspect at this stage. Next of kin were informed. The incident is under investigation.

Nkurenkuru: Stock theft – On Wednesday, 08 September 2021 at an unknown time at Maporeza village Kavango West region. It is alleged that a 60 years old suspect stole six (6) donkeys from the grazing area and drove them via Hema to Rundu without the owner’s consent. The total value is N$ 12 400-00, and the donkeys were recovered. The suspect was arrested and will appear on Monday, 20 September 2021 at Rundu magistrate’s court. Police investigation continues.

Eenhana: Suicide Inquest – on Saturday, 18 September 2021 at about 13h30, at Onainghundudu village. It is alleged that Paulus Shiningeni Mpinge, a 20-year-old Namibian male died after he hanged himself with a rope in his sleeping room in the parent’s house. The deceased’s next of kin has been informed.

Katutura: Housebreaking with intent to Rob & Attempted Robbery with Aggravating circumstances – On Saturday, 2021/09/18 at about 00:05 at Plot no. 80 Brakwater South. It is alleged that two suspects broke into the house through the window, grabbed the Complainant’s wife, and held her at Gunpoint. At that time, the husband was outside to open for the dogs to go out. When he heard his wife screaming, he went to see what was going on. The two Suspects started shooting at him and he also started firing back at them with his firearm. The suspects managed to ran away without taking anything. Police investigation continues.

Outapi: Culpable Homicide – On Saturday 18/09/2021 at around 21H10 at Okakwa location on the M0092 road Outapi town. It is alleged that a licensed driver of a white Toyota VVTI (Diesel) was driving from Outapi town to Okalonda location when he bumped a 55 years old Namibian female pedestrian who was crossing the road. She died on the spot and her next of kin was informed.

Nkurenkuru: Housebreaking with intent to steal and Theft – On Saturday 18 September 2021 at about 03h00 at Marina Kandumbu flat. It is alleged that two suspects shifted the window, gained entry, and took the complainant’s iPhone 8 plus cell phone without his consent. Valued at N$8000.00 and cell phone is recovered. Two suspects were arrested and they will appear at court on Monday 20.09.2021. Police investigation continues.

Ongha: Murder – On Saturday, 18 September 2021 at about 20h00, at Oshuulula village, Endola Constituency. It is alleged that a 22 years old Namibian male suspect cut a 62 years old Namibian male who is his biological father with a panga on the throat as well as on both hands which cause a deep cut wound and as a result, the father died on the scene. The suspected murder weapon has been recovered and the suspect was arrested. It is further alleged that the motive behind the crime may be revenge-driven as the suspect was released from Oshakati Police Station holding cells on 10 September 2021, after his parents opened a case of malicious damage to property against him after he destroyed goods in the house. He also burned down his own sleeping room some few months ago. Police investigation continues.

Onayena: Sudden death – On Saturday, 18 September 2021 at around 19h30 at Oniihwa village- Onayena area. A lifeless body of Tomas Uugwanga, a 101 years old Namibian male was found in his sleeping room. It is alleged that the deceased was discharged from the hospital on 10 September 2021. Next of kin were informed and no foul play is suspected.

Mariental: Inquest (Suicide by hanging) – On Sunday, 19 September 2021 at about 09:00 in Takarania. It is alleged that a lifeless body of a 41 years old Namibian male hanged himself with a rope from the roof of his shack. No suicide note was left, it is further alleged that he send an SMS to his friend informing him that life is not easy and that he must take care of his children. No foul play is suspected. Next of kin were informed and the investigation continues.

