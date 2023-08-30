Parliamentary Committee Collaborates with Stakeholders to Elevate Railway Services in the //Kharas Region

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

KEETMANSHOOP, 30 August – In a decisive move, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economics and Public Administration has initiated a series of oversight visits within the //Kharas region, with a keen focus on fortifying the management of Railway Services, Infrastructure, and Facilities. Under the astute guidance of Committee Chairperson Natangue Ithete, this delegation is orchestrating extensive engagements with key stakeholders residing within the region.

The primary aim of these visits is to tackle head-on the intricate challenges that TransNamib, the national railway company, is currently navigating, while simultaneously pinpointing areas ripe for enhancement. Through proactive interaction channels established with institutions such as the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Roads Construction Company, the Committee aspires to ensure that TransNamib’s operations seamlessly align with the overarching objectives of national development, thereby catalyzing the region’s overall progress.

Before embarking on site-specific assessments of Railway Services, Infrastructure, and facilities, a diplomatic overture unfolded as the Committee extended a courtesy call to the esteemed Governor of the //Kharas region, Aletha Frederick. This pivotal interaction served as a fertile ground for exchanges regarding the predicaments encountered by TransNamib, subsequently yielding invaluable insights garnered from the esteemed local authorities.

Committee Chairperson Ithete was unequivocal in emphasizing the Committee’s unyielding commitment towards nurturing an environment conducive to the growth of Namibia’s railway sector. He conveyed, “Our dedication lies in unearthing the challenges faced by TransNamib and collaboratively harnessing solutions with stakeholders, aimed at amplifying the efficiency and efficacy of our railway services.”

The foray of the Committee into the //Kharas region functions as a quintessential juncture for gauging the prevailing state of Railway Services, Infrastructure, and Facilities. The discerning identification of sectors necessitating attention and upliftment serves as a compass steering the formulation of future blueprints and policies, all earmarked to rejuvenate the railway sector in the country.

With Governor Frederick spotlighting concerns around recent grievances articulated by a section of TransNamib employees pertaining to working conditions, she additionally underscored the criticality of nurturing the contentment and welfare of the railway company’s workforce. The Governor articulated the indispensable role efficient and effective rail transportation assumes in ferrying goods and cargo from neighboring landlocked nations to the strategic ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz.

The administrative leadership of TransNamib, in an illustrative display of commitment, partook in the courtesy visit to the Governor, amplifying their resolve to proactively address concerns raised by both employees and stakeholders alike.

As these oversight visits gather momentum, the Committee stands resolute in its pledge to unearth pathways for the refurbishment and modernization of railway services, infrastructure, and facilities across Namibia. Their overarching ambition materializes in the form of delivering expeditious and efficient rail transport, ultimately serving as a catalyst for the well-being of citizens and the amplification of the nation’s economic tapestry.- Namibia Daily News