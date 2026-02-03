Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Over 450,000 children at risk of malnutrition in South Sudan: UNICEF
Over 450,000 children at risk of malnutrition in South Sudan: UNICEF
AfricaHEALTH

Over 450,000 children at risk of malnutrition in South Sudan: UNICEF

February 3, 2026

JUBA, Feb. 3– An upsurge in violent clashes in South Sudan’s Jonglei State since the beginning of 2026 has left over 450,000 children at risk of acute malnutrition, as hostilities have halted critical health and nutrition services, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

UNICEF said 17 health facilities have been closed due to ongoing conflict, with associated nutrition services suspended. “We are urgently calling for all parties to cease the violence and grant rapid, unimpeded and safe access for humanitarian aid and workers to reach highly vulnerable, displaced groups,” UNICEF Representative in South Sudan Noala Skinner said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

UNICEF said six counties in Jonglei already have or are close to stock-outs of therapeutic foods, a lifesaving commodity for severely malnourished children.

The violence has reportedly left at least 250,000 people displaced, especially in the north and center of the state, forcing families to flee their homes in search of safety and significantly deepening protection risks across affected communities, the UN agency said.

According to UNICEF, access to emergency aid has been severely hampered, as humanitarian agencies are unable to reach vulnerable populations due to restrictions on travel by river, air and road.

The UN agency said it has already dispatched water purification equipment, buckets and soap to Duk County in Jonglei, where there are concerns over a cholera outbreak. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 74
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bushiri and Wife Mary illegally left SA for...

November 14, 2020

Zambia extends mass voter registration exercise

November 12, 2025

Africa U-20 Cup of Nations kicks off in Mauritania.

February 16, 2021

Infrastructure highlighted as ‘crucial’ for industrialization in Central...

September 26, 2018

Madagascar launches national consultation for constitutional reform

December 11, 2025

Ramaphosa calls for calm between Saharawi and Morocco.

November 12, 2020

UN peacekeeping ministerial meeting opens in Ghana to...

December 7, 2023

Botswana calls on U.S. to assist with COVID-19...

August 4, 2021

South African police arrest 18 suspects for inciting...

August 30, 2021

Suicide drones target Sudan’s capital Khartoum, causing minor...

October 15, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.