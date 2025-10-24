Namibia targets higher exports, foreign investment under new 5-year plan

WINDHOEK, Oct. 24 — Namibia has revealed plans to increase the value of exports from 102.1 billion Namibian dollars (about 5.9 billion U.S. dollars) to 168 billion Namibian dollars, and foreign direct investment from 207 billion to 254 billion Namibian dollars by 2030, under a new five-year strategic plan.

The plan, unveiled by the Ministry of International Relations and Trade on Wednesday, outlines Namibia’s commitment to linking its foreign policy with measurable economic goals as it shifts toward what the government calls “economic diplomacy,” where trade, investment and regional market access become key indicators of diplomatic performance.

It sets out nine objectives, including strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnerships, enhancing Namibia’s image abroad, and ensuring effective regulatory frameworks to support trade.

Under the plan, Namibia will operationalize its African Continental Free Trade Area National Strategy to boost intra-African commerce and establish a Trade Management Commission to coordinate policy across government agencies.

“The ministry’s diplomacy will now be assessed by economic impact, market access gained, trade facilitated and investment secured,” the document says, underscoring the government’s move from traditional diplomacy toward a performance-based approach.

Priority sectors for investment include renewable energy, logistics, agriculture, mining, and tourism, with the ministry seeking to position Namibia as a logistics and trade hub in southern Africa.

The plan also calls for expanded market access for Namibian products in Asia, Europe, and other parts of Africa, and improved coordination between the government and the private sector.

The new strategy replaces the previous 2017-2023 plan and follows the 2025 merger that created the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, combining foreign affairs and trade under one portfolio to better align Namibia’s diplomacy with its economic growth objectives. (Xinhua)

