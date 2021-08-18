Trending Now
Afghan President Ghani, family in UAE: ministry
Afghan President Ghani, family in UAE: ministry

written by Paulina Meke August 18, 2021

ABU DHABI, August 18 — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed on Wednesday that the UAE has welcomed Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country “on humanitarian grounds.”
Ghani left his country on Sunday night after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace in Afghan capital Kabul. The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after Ghani left and forces led by the United States departed and other Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens.
Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has been experiencing relatively peaceful days since the Taliban took control of the city on Sunday.
The Taliban said Tuesday that it intends to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan and does not want to have any internal or external enemies.
The U.S.-led military forces invaded Afghanistan under the pretext of fighting terrorism in late 2001 and dethroned the Taliban regime. (Xinhua)

