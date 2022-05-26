Police arrest one the eight Ondangwa escapees at Oshikango

Trending Now
Crime

May 26, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 25 May 2022 – One of the eight dangerous criminals who escaped from Ondangwa police holding cells on Sunday night, Nashilongo Gideon Junior (27), was rearrested on Wednesday.

The suspect, from Okandongwena village, Okapya, was detained in Ondangwa on 15 July 2019 charged with murder and attempted to defeat or obstruct the course of justice. He was rearrested at Oshikango at around 06h00 Wednesday after he was deported from Angola.

Oshana police spokesperson, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo. said the suspect was formally charged on Wednesday by an investigator from the Ondangwa Crime Investigation Unit before being transported to Omungwelume police for the time being.

He is due to appear in court on Friday and is yet to be taken to the Oluno police facility for safekeeping so as not to jeopardise the investigation.

The other seven escapees are still on the run. – Namibia Daily News

 

